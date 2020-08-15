Pak-China Friendship Green Park in Gwadar to be build into cultural landscape: Chairman COPHC

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :The newly built Pak-China Friendship Green Park in Gwadar would be build gradually into the most distinctive cultural landscape in this area, said Zhaang Baozhong, Chairman, China Overseas Port Holding Company (COPHC).

He said, "COPHC will join hands with the local people of Gwadar to build a dynamic Gwadar Port with a stronger economy and a better environment. I hope the whole city of Gwadar will benefit from the development of Gwadar Port and realize a "win-win" situation between economic and ecological development." According to a reported published by China Economic Net (CEN), named after Pak-China Friendship Green Park, this plantation was completed last week under the cooperation of the sister cities Gwadar and Puyang in Henan Province, China, as well as China Overseas Port Holding Company (COPHC).

It is located on the south side of China-Pakistan Friendship Road leading to the port and laid under Hill Koh-e-Batil, covering an area of 60 acres.

Gwadar has a hot desert climate, characterized by little precipitation and high variation between summer and winter temperatures. Serious soil salinization has led to a low survival rate of plants.

Faced with these difficulties, COPHC has made great efforts to transform the ecological environment of Gwadar by improving the coverage of plantation in this area, and it has successfully planted hundreds of tropical economic tree species that can adapt to high temperature, salt and alkali, wind and sand, and draught.

Besides, COPHC has adopted area-based planning for the Pak-China Friendship Green Park. The main areas are distributed into a tropical arbor planting belt, a tropical flower planting area, and a ring hedge flower gallery. A tour road has been laid in the park to facilitate visitors. A memorial space has also been reserved for the dignitaries of the Chinese and Pakistani governments to plant trees when visiting Gwadar Port.

To ensure the survival of plants, drip irrigation and sprinkler irrigation systems have been built in the park. As per the introduction of Zheng Xuedong in charge of the planting plan, irrigation are equipped with a plant nutrient solution distribution system, which is the most advanced irrigation technology in the world.

They have not only built an exclusive water supply pipeline linking the seawater desalination plant in Gwadar Free Zone with the park but also built a water supply network system of nearly 10,000 meters in the park, and repaired a water storage cellar with a volume of 3,000 cubic meters. The system has run well so far.

Up to now, nearly 100,000 trees, shrubs, and flowers have been planted in the Pak-China friendship green park. Meanwhile, site cleaning, construction waste removal, and soil replacement have also been completed. The once garbage dump with blowing sand and no grass has been transformed into a beautiful landscape with green trees, flowers, and a pleasant environment.