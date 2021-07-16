Pakistan, Afghanistan hold delegation-level talks in Tashkent

TASHKENT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) , July 16 (APP)::Pakistan and Afghanistan on Friday held the delegation-level talks between their governments, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

The talks were held on the sidelines of 'Central and South Asia 2021: Regional Connectivity: Challenges and Opportunities' conference, held in the capital of Uzbekistan.