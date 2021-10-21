UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Calls India's Occupation Of Kashmir 'worst Manifestation' Of Colonialism

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 09:40 AM

Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'worst manifestation' of colonialism

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) ::Pakistan has called on UN's Decolonization Committee and the Security Council to take action to end India's colonialization of Jammu and Kashmir and enable its people to exercise their right to self-determination.

"Eradicating colonialism is part of the unfinished agenda of the United Nations," Ambassador Munir Akram emphasized in a speech to the General Assembly's Special Political and Decolonization (Fourth) Committee on Wednesday.

After his speech, delegates of India and Pakistan had a verbal duel over the Kashmir dispute.

In his remarks, Ambassador Akram said that the Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir is the "worst manifestation of modern-day colonialism." Since 1946, 80 former colonies have gained independence, he pointed out but still the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine are among those who are denied the right to self-determination.

Noting that the Declaration on Decolonization proclaims that 'all people' have the right to self-determination, Ambassador Akram said that in case of Jammu and Kashmir, this right was further sanctified by the UN Security Council resolutions that calls for the final disposition of the state should be decided by its people through a free and fair plebiscite held under UN auspices.

But Kashmir today is the most densely occupied place in the world, with 900,000 Indian troops, deployed in the disputed territory, he said adding that the entire Kashmiri leadership has been imprisoned, thousands of Kashmiri youth, including women and children, detained, protests put down violently, with neighborhoods and villages destroyed as "collective punishment".

"It (India) has locked down the internet and locked out impartial observers from occupied Kashmir," Ambassador Akram remarked.

The iconic Kashmiri leader, Syed Ali Shah Geelani's body was snatched from his family, whisked away and buried hurriedly in a non-descript place, denying his family the right to the prescribed Islamic burial rites.

"This is not only a measure of Indian tyranny but also its fear of the free voice of the Kashmiri people," the Pakistani envoy said.

Since its illegal attempt to annex Jammu and Kashmir, he said, India aims to achieve its ominous "final solution" by seeking to change the demographics of the region, providing fake domicile certificates to Hindu outsiders.

"This surely amounts to genocide," he stressed, calling for action by the Security Council that would enable the people of Kashmir to exercise their right to self-determination.

Speaking about UN peacekeeping operations, Ambassador Akram emphasized the need to protect peacekeepers and welcomed the use of modern technology to strengthen camp security, monitor convoy movements and provide troops with telemedicine care.

Over the last six decades, he said, Pakistani peacekeepers have operated effectively in some of the most challenging environments due to high morale, discipline, rich experience and training.

Underlining that the UN Secretary-General's A4P (Action for Peacekeeping) initiative stipulates that peacekeeping is most effective when it is supported by an overall political strategy, he said considerable work needs to be done in this context.

The Security Council, Ambassador Akram pointed out, has been unable to develop political solutions to several old and new disputes across the world, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, where one of the oldest UN missions, the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), is stationed.

Reacting to Ambassador Akram's tough statement, an Indian delegate repeated allegation about Pakistan's involvement in terrorism, and said that by raising the Kashmir issue, Pakistan had wasted the committee's time.

The Indian delegate also claimed that the entire territory of Jammu and Kashmir was, is and will always be an integral part of India.

Pakistan's Delegate Bilal Mahmood Chaudhary hit back at India immediately.

He said that drawing attention to the continued Indian colonization of Jammu and Kashmir is not a waste of the committee's time.

"Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory, and not an integral part of India, making a wrong claim again and again, does not alter the legal reality," remarked Bilal Chaudhry, a counsellor at the Pakistan mission to the UN.

The Security Council resolutions, he said, established self-determination as the governing principle for the settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

"This is the world body's commitment to the people of Jammu and Kashmir," the Pakistani delegate said. Pointing out that for its narrow political reasons, India equates the freedom movement in Kashmir to terrorism, he said that such propaganda is only meant to deceive the international community.

"The United Nations has not only the right, but the obligation to discuss the Kashmir dispute", Bilal Chaudhry added.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Internet World Technology United Nations Palestine Syed Ali Shah Geelani Jammu Independence Women Family All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2021

21 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st October 2021

2 hours ago
 Sahab Smart Solutions, Software AG to advance digi ..

Sahab Smart Solutions, Software AG to advance digital solutions to various UAE s ..

8 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Sports Council announces half price PCR ..

Abu Dhabi Sports Council announces half price PCR screening offer for fans atten ..

8 hours ago
 Maraya Art Centre opens new solo exhibition by con ..

Maraya Art Centre opens new solo exhibition by contemporary Palestinian visual a ..

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee reviews ..

Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee reviews infrastructure development, te ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.