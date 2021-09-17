UrduPoint.com

Pakistan-China Friendship Marathon Held In Tianjin, China

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

Pakistan-China Friendship Marathon held in Tianjin, China

TIANJIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :A large number of Pakistani and Chinese nationals participated in the Pakistan-China Friendship Marathon held here on Friday.

The Embassy of Pakistan in coordination with Tianjin Municipal Government organized the marathon.

The event was part of the celebrations of 70 years of diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan. It was a manifestation of warm and cordial relations between the two friendly countries and people.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque and Director General of Foreign Affairs Office of Tianjin Municipal Government, Luan Jianzhang inaugurated the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Haque said that today's grant event is part of the 70 years celebrations of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China.

He said that the all weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries has been nurtured and sustained over the seven decades by commitment and devotion of the people and the government of the two countries.

"This relationship is unique in the world and is higher than the mountains, deeper than the oceans, sweeter than honey and stronger than steel and it has been an example of inter- states relationship in the world," he added.

Ambassador Haque expressed his pleasure over participation of all Pakistani and Chinese friends in big number to make this event a great success.

Children of Pakistan Embassy College (PECB) attired in colourful dresses presented national songs, participated in kite painting and applied henna.

A group of Chinese girls mesmerized audience with traditional Chinese songs and Pecking Opera performance.

"Later on, the Ambassador and the Director General distributed the prizes among the winners of the marathon. Noor Hussain, a Pakistani national won the marathon.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather World China Marathon Luan Tianjin Event All Government

Recent Stories

Fast forward: France fetes 40 years of TGV trains

Fast forward: France fetes 40 years of TGV trains

2 minutes ago
 E.Guinea tightens Covid-19 restrictions as third w ..

E.Guinea tightens Covid-19 restrictions as third wave hits

2 minutes ago
 CM KP approves 621 posts for Battagram police depa ..

CM KP approves 621 posts for Battagram police department

2 minutes ago
 Biden Signs Executive Order to Allow New Sanctions ..

Biden Signs Executive Order to Allow New Sanctions on Parties Fueling Ethiopia C ..

2 minutes ago
 New Zealand calls off Pakistan tour, citing 'secur ..

New Zealand calls off Pakistan tour, citing 'security reasons"

17 minutes ago
 Committee formed to probe malfunction in central o ..

Committee formed to probe malfunction in central oxygen system of Sheikh Zayed H ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.