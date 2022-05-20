UrduPoint.com

Pakistan-China Knowledge Portal To Be Established Soon: Wang Zihai

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Pakistan-China Knowledge Portal to be established soon: Wang Zihai

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :President of Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) Wang Zihai said that after the successful working of Pakistan-China Knowledge Portal, an online Pakistan-China Technology Gateway will be established soon.

Speaking at a think-tank session held at PCJCCI premises, he said that technological advancement for human resource development is the prime agenda of PCJCCI.

"After the successful working of Pakistan-China Knowledge Portal, we are keen to establish an online Pakistan-China Technology Gateway," he informed.

Wang Zihai elaborated that this project would be initiated with collaboration with China, and the purpose for this project would be primarily the transfer of redundant technology from China.

He promised to spur the pace of technological advancement in Pakistan through Chinese cooperation, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

On the occasion, Ehsan Chaudhry, Senior Vice President PCJCCI said that the acquisition of appropriate technology from China in the field of renewable energy and alternative sources of energy such as solar, nanotechnology, wind power and run of the river power plants were also included on priority.

Sarfaraz Butt, Vice President PCJCCI mentioned that the chamber was planning to establish state-of-the-art Chinese information and material center that would be executed in two phases.

"The first phase involves formation of display centre and the second phase involves the transfer of production facility from China to Pakistan," he added.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General of chamber said that they will also initiate online technological courses for youth through this Pakistan-China Technology Gateway.

"These courses will convey contemporary knowledge and information related to various sectors which include electronic and automotive advancement, insurance, agriculture, textiles, shoe manufacturing, chemicals, battery recycling plant and real estate advisory,' he explained.

Related Topics

Pakistan President Of Pakistan Technology China Agriculture Chamber Commerce Textile From Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th May 2022

2 hours ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice

11 hours ago
 Need to ensure track and traceability of fertilize ..

Need to ensure track and traceability of fertilizers

11 hours ago
 Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz in same half of French Op ..

Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz in same half of French Open draw

11 hours ago
 Russia Not Blocking Exports of Ukrainian Grain - F ..

Russia Not Blocking Exports of Ukrainian Grain - Foreign Ministry

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.