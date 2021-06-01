Pakistan highly values its ties with Turkey: President

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday said Pakistan highly valued its ties with Turkey as both the countries enjoyed excellent relations based on religious and cultural linkages, besides unanimity of views on regional and international issues.

The president made these remarks while talking to visiting Speaker of Grand National Assembly of Turkey (GNAT) Dr Mustafa Sentop, who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Dr Alvi said the bilateral relations between the two countries had transformed into a strong strategic partnership over the years and would continue to grow further.

Welcoming the speaker, the president said Pak-Turkey relations had been institutionalized in the form of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC).

The HLSCC had been instrumental in upgrading bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries in an institutionalized, well-structured and coherent manner, he added, according to a press release.

The president also highlighted the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Islamabad in February 2020, which was a manifestation of joint desire to transform bilateral relations into a strategic partnership.

He underscored the need for enhanced political and economic cooperation between the two countries for the mutual benefits of the two sides.

Expressing his gratitude to Turkey for its steadfast support on Kashmir, the president said the people of Pakistan were highly grateful to the leadership of Turkey for supporting Pakistan's principled stance on the issue at all international fora.

He also acknowledged that Turkey had been at the forefront of leading the global efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic by providing support and assistance to the countries, including Pakistan.

The GNAT speaker conveyed his sincere greetings of the leadership and the people of Turkey to the government and people of Pakistan.

He said his country would continue to support Pakistan's stance on Kashmir and referred to the Turkish president's address at the United Nations General Assembly and the joint session of the Pakistani Parliament where he raised his voice in support of the Kashmiri people.

He said the support of the Turkish leadership on Kashmir was a manifestation of close fraternal ties between the two countries.