Pakistan Pavilion Formally Inaugurated In Shanghai, China

Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2022 | 06:20 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Pavilion was formally inaugurated to display a broad range of products of Pakistan's export interest including cultural and specialty products in Shanghai, China.

Consul General of Pakistan in Shanghai, Hussain Haider attended the launching ceremony and announced its opening.

Located at Waigaoqia at China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone (SHFTZ) and having an area of over 100 sqm, the Pavilion has been established with the support of Waigaoqiao International Trading Operation Centre and will be managed by Shanghai based Pakistani companies.

In his opening remarks, the Consul General, while appreciating the support of Waigaoqiao Center and Pakistani companies involved in the establishment of the Pavilion, said that the Pakistan Pavilion, which is the first such pavilion established in Shanghai, will provide a platform to showcase Pakistani products.

The Consulate General will support and collaborate with the companies to ensure smooth operation of the Pavilion and will make it an important window that leads to the successful building of a trade and friendship bridge, linking and strengthening trade and economic relation between China and Pakistan.

The Pakistan Pavilion Shanghai will broaden the sales channels of imported goods and will help establish connection between buyers and sellers, enabling more Pakistani products enter into the Chinese market.

