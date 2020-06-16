UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan 'significantly Affected' By Locust Attacks; Needs More Funds: UN

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

Pakistan 'significantly affected' by locust attacks; needs more funds: UN

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) ::Farmers in Pakistan have been "significantly affected" by the desert locust attacks, a U.N. spokesman said Monday, warning that further damage was expected at the end of the summer.

Responding to a question at the regular noon briefing, Deputy Spokesman Farhan Aziz Haq said the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) was providing technical advice and support to the Pakistani government for locust surveillance and control.

"FAO and the World Food Programme (WFP), together with our partners and in coordination with the Government, will assess needs in the worst-hit districts, which have also experienced other problems over the past 18 months, including drought, flash flooding, a cold wave and COVID-19," Farhan Haq said.

Pakistan, he said, needs $372 million over the coming three years in additional funding to survey, control and recover from the locust damage.

"More than three million people in Pakistan are facing severe acute food insecurity, with the situation particularly precarious in Balochistan," the spokesman added.

On February 1, Prime Minister Imran Khan declared a national emergency and since then, the government machinery has been in motion to counter the challenge.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Balochistan Prime Minister World Agriculture Drought February From Government Million

Recent Stories

ADAFSA offers AED641 million to support food secur ..

36 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi movement ban extended by one week, start ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Colombia in fight against ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Jordan in fight against C ..

2 hours ago

OIC Condemns Deliberate Targeting of Civilians by ..

3 hours ago

Capital police release two Indian High Commission ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.