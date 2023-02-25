Pakistan taking steps to facilitate business community: Naveed Qamar

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan's Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar Friday had a meeting with the leadership of American Apparel & Footwear Association and representatives of Pakistani leading businesses here during which they were briefed about the steps being taken to facilitate the business community and addressed their issues.

The delegation included Stephen Lamar, President & CEO American Apparel & Footwear Association; Nate Harmen, Senior Vice President (Policy); Beth Hughes, Vice President (Trade & Customs Policy); Ms. Hun Quach, Director of Policy and Advocacy; Levi Strauss & Co. and Greg Snipes, CFO & COO, Royce Too LLC. Other participants included Shelley Rider (Interloop); Steve Pianowski (Nishat Chunian); Irfan Hassan (Al-Karam); Ahmed Fraz (Gul Ahmed); Mubasher Butt (Prgmea); Muneeb Tariq (PHMA) and Kamran Arshad (APTMA).

Commerce Secretary Muhammad Sualeh Ahmed Faruqi gave a comprehensive briefing to the participants, at which Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, was also present.

The meeting discussed in detail matters relating to bilateral trade in cotton and textiles with a special focus on strengthening of Pak-US trade relations, the institutionalization of mutual linkages, standardization, traceability and visibility of products and facilitation of the business community, according to a press release issued by the Pakistani embassy.

In his remarks, the commerce minister said that while Pakistan was keen to strengthen its economic ties with the United States, the private sector and the business community had a key role in realizing that objective. The minister said that the government was committed not only to provide every possible facilitation to the business community but also to put in place policies that could fulfill the requirements of the business community and the global market.

The minister said that the private sector should come up with innovative ideas and solutions to overcome existing challenges and secure greater market penetration. He said that diversification of the products while ensuring quality, affordability and competitiveness would help getting better market share to Pakistani products.

The meeting was informed that the government is setting up National Compliance Centre to address issues of compliance of Pakistani products to international standards. The Centre would be operational by 30 June 2023.

The Minister also encouraged US entrepreneurs to actively participate in TEXPO exhibition to be held at end of May this year.