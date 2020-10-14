UrduPoint.com
Pakistan To Effectively Use UNHRC Platform To Highlight Indian Atrocities In Kashmir: FM

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday said on election to the United Nations' top human rights body, Pakistan would utilize the platform to effectively highlight Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir and the growing trend of Islamophobia.

"This is a significant opportunity for Pakistan to bring to light the ongoing intense human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)," the Foreign Minister told reporters here.

Pakistan Tuesday was re-elected to United Nations Human Rights Council for a period of three years, commencing January 1, 2021, with a big vote of 169 in the Asia-Pacific group.

The 193-member UN General Assembly held elections for 15 new members to the 47-member Human Rights Council, based in the Geneva.

Qureshi felicitated the entire nation and lauded the coordinated efforts of Pakistan's missions in New York and the Geneva and also the United Nations Division to make possible outstanding results.

He said the subject of human rights was utmost importance for Pakistan and vowed to use its position to highlight Jammu and Kashmir dispute and Islamophobia.

To a question, he said the Kashmir Valley was burning amid horrific tales of human right abuses and unending episodes of extrajudicial killings and abductions of innocent Kashmiris.

"Though the UN forum, Pakistan wants to give a clear message to the world community that it will not let the voices of Kashmiris be suppressed by India," he added.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan would stand with their Kashmiri brethren in their demand for right to self-determination and would continue to extend moral, diplomatic and political support.

He mentioned that several other Muslim causes needed attention to be addressed, where Pakistan could play an important role in their resolution.

Qureshi said Pakistan secured overwhelming majority of 169 votes in the 193-member United Nations General Assembly and thanked the countries for extending support to Pakistan.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan and he himself, had written letters to leadership of other countries to rally support for voting at the forum.

