Pakistani folk song delights at China International Youth Festival

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :A Pakistani folk song, produced by Pakistan's National Arts Council, was unveiled here at the 13th China International Youth Arts Festival.

Fouzia Saeed, director of the council, delivered an online congratulatory speech, wishing great success for the event and said, Pakistani music, lively and vivacious, shows the diversity of the nation's culture.

Twelve well-known Pakistani singers dressed in folk costumes sang in 12 Pakistani languages, including urdu, Punjabi and Pashto, expressing Pakistani people's hope for a peaceful, harmonious life, according to local media here on Saturday.

Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, this year's China International Youth Arts Festival was held online.

More than 50 art troupes or artists from 26 countries including Pakistan were invited to send their performance videos or greetings, in the form of music, dance, drama, acrobatics and folk customs.

The Twitter account of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, the Facebook page of the cultural office of the embassy and Facebook page of the China Cultural Center in Pakistan all sent out information about the festival, attracting many likes, messages and reposts from Pakistani citizens.