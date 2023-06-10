UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Handicrafts Shine At Int'l Cultural Industries Fair In China

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2023 | 04:20 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :The dazzle of 'Made in Pakistan' handicrafts including wood carving, bronze carving and carpets won the hearts of visitors by its beautiful and artsy look and the deeply rooted tradition behind it at the 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) this week.

Kicked off in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China on June 7, the five-day national-level fair is expected to inject new impetus into the development of the country's cultural industry.

Made-in-Pakistan handicrafts are internationally popular because of their striking appearance, alluring hues and magnetizing textures. In addition, these unique works of craft add to Pakistan's name worldwide.

A visitor told China Economic Net (CEN) that the handicraft industry of a country deeply reflects its culture. "Like other forms of arts, Pakistani handicrafts are the expression of the thoughts and feelings of artisans influenced by their environment, culture and social patterns," he said, adding that he and his friends are quite into such exotic handicrafts.

Since its founding in 2004, the cultural fair has seen a continuous expansion in its exhibition scale, visitor number and internationalization. It has become an important platform to promote the development and opening up of China's cultural industries.

