Pakistani School's Cultural Event Attracts International Audience In Beijing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 12:30 PM

Pakistani school's cultural event attracts international audience in Beijing

BEIJING, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :An exquisite and stunning cultural performance, food stalls, art and history exhibitions and a number of activities for kids held at the Pakistan Embassy College Beijing (PECB) generated a lot of interest among the international audience.

The cultural event on International Culture Day was a part of the celebrations being held this year to mark the 70th anniversary for the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

Pakistan Ambassador of China, Moin ul Haque visited stalls and exhibitions set up by students of PECB from different countries and appreciated them for representing handicrafts, foods and culture of their respective countries.

Addressing the audience, he said the wonderful cultural activities at PECB on eve of International Culture Day had become a signature event of the diplomatic and international community in China.

He said the entire world was passing through a very difficult and extraordinary phase in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic which had disturbed normal life of the people.

Under such an atmosphere, people were unable to travel and they could not meet their loved ones, he said and added, "We are very lucky to be in China which is the safest country on earth". He said, China had achieved a great victory against COVID-19 pandemic due to the determination, discipline and collective national efforts. However, rest of the world was still facing this pandemic.

Terming the cultural event a part of the school education and training system, he said, through such activities, the management of the school wanted to instil values of friendship, teamwork and voluntary work among the students besides bringing them together.

He appreciated all the students who took part in different activities of the day despite their annual examinations.

Ambassador Moin said the students were future leader of our nation and asked them to continue doing hard work with determination and honesty and in a very passionate manner.

He thanked diplomats from different foreign missions for their enthusiastic participation and also dedicated the event for mutual friendship and very special ties.

He also expressed deepest appreciation to the school team and everyone who was involved to make the event a success.

Principal, Shazia Amjad welcomed the audience and expressed gratitude for their keen interest and enthusiastic participation.

A large number of students, their parents, families, officials and diplomats from the Pakistani and foreign missions based in the Chinese capital enthusiastically participated in the cultural gala.

Pakistani food, handicrafts and traditional dresses showcased to highlight and promote Pakistani culture attracted a lot of attention from the participants. Pakistani food and snacks was also a favorite item.

The participants got a chance to travel through different countries, taste their food, saw their national dresses and listened to their folk and cultural songs.

The medley of Pakistani, Chinese, Bangladeshi and African cultural performances and songs, Chinese martial art performance, Chinese fashion show was greeted with warm applause by gathering.

The students and families from over 25 countries including China, Turkey, Bangladesh, Iran, Uzbekistan, Nepal and many African nations set up cultural stalls and exhibited their national dresses, handicrafts and food at the event.

The visitors took keen interest in the history, geography and science exhibitions, fun areas, games and activities for kids particularly haunted house.

The ambassador and his wife cut a cake along with the principal, teachers and students to mark the special occasion. The students were also given gifts through lucky draw.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

