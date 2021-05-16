Palestinian FM at Security Council accuses Israel of 'war crimes'

(@FahadShabbir)

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Palestinian foreign minister Riyad al-Maliki on Sunday accused Israel of "war crimes" in its nearly week-long offensive as he urged international pressure at a UN Security Council session.

"Some may not want to use these words -- war crimes and crimes against humanity -- but they know they are true," Maliki told the virtual session on the crisis.