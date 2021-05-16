Palestinian FM At Security Council Accuses Israel Of 'war Crimes'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 08:10 PM
United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Palestinian foreign minister Riyad al-Maliki on Sunday accused Israel of "war crimes" in its nearly week-long offensive as he urged international pressure at a UN Security Council session.
"Some may not want to use these words -- war crimes and crimes against humanity -- but they know they are true," Maliki told the virtual session on the crisis.