Paris Marathon victories for Elisha Rotich and Tigist Memuye

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Kenya's Elisha Rotich set a new course record en route to victory in the Paris Marathon on Sunday, while Tigist Memuye led an Ethiopian podium cleansweep in the women's race.

Rotich, 31, won in 2hr 04min 23sec, bettering the previous best in the French capital of 2:05.

04 set by Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele in 2014.

Ethiopia's Hailemaryam Kiros finished second and another Kenyan, Hillary Kipsambu, third, 19 and 21 seconds resepectively off the winner's pace.

The women's race was claimed by Memuye, who timed 2:26.12 to edge compatriot Yenenesh Dinkesa by three seconds, with Fantu Jimma rounding out the podium a further 7sec adrift.