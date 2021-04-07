UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Partner Detained In France After Woman's Body Found Hidden At Home

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 11:10 PM

Partner detained in France after woman's body found hidden at home

Bédarieux, France, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The partner of a woman in France missing for over two months has been detained after a body was found hidden under a concrete slab at the home they shared, police said on Wednesday.

The body found the house in Bedarieux in the Herault region of southern France is "very probably" that of the woman, 38, due to distinctive piercing and tattoos, said regional prosecutor Raphael Balland.

Her partner, 39, who was still living at the home where the body was found, has been detained for questioning, he added.

Experts were now carefully extracting the body from beneath the slab.

The body was found hidden under the slab thanks to the work of a sniffer dog and also sonar equipment, said Balland.

The woman had not been seen since January 28. Her partner only reported her disappearance on February 23, over three weeks later, Ballard said.

Her partner claimed she had left the home on January 28 but her family did not believe she would have gone freely and a criminal probe was opened on March 1.

Related Topics

Police France January February March Criminals Women Family From

Recent Stories

G20 agrees more help for poorest Covid-hit nations ..

31 minutes ago

US economy poised for 'likely boom': JPMorgan's Di ..

31 minutes ago

PIA starts direct flights from Lahore to Skardu

31 minutes ago

Africa's largest film festival rescheduled for Oct ..

31 minutes ago

White House Seeks to Appoint Special Envoy to Halt ..

36 minutes ago

Dublin Euro 2020 games in doubt over lack of fan g ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.