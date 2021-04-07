Bédarieux, France, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The partner of a woman in France missing for over two months has been detained after a body was found hidden under a concrete slab at the home they shared, police said on Wednesday.

The body found the house in Bedarieux in the Herault region of southern France is "very probably" that of the woman, 38, due to distinctive piercing and tattoos, said regional prosecutor Raphael Balland.

Her partner, 39, who was still living at the home where the body was found, has been detained for questioning, he added.

Experts were now carefully extracting the body from beneath the slab.

The body was found hidden under the slab thanks to the work of a sniffer dog and also sonar equipment, said Balland.

The woman had not been seen since January 28. Her partner only reported her disappearance on February 23, over three weeks later, Ballard said.

Her partner claimed she had left the home on January 28 but her family did not believe she would have gone freely and a criminal probe was opened on March 1.