Pearson makes winning start as Bristol City boss

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Nigel Pearson enjoyed a winning start as Bristol City manager as the visitors came from behind to win 3-1 at Swansea in Saturday's Championship action.

Former Leicester boss Pearson saw his new team fall behind in south Wales when Kasey Palmer's handball allowed Andre Ayew to fire the hosts into a deserved lead from the penalty spot.

But Nahki Wells equalised before Palmer looped a corner all the way over goalkeeper Freddie Woodman's head.

Antoine Semenyo sealed the points for City to dent fourth-placed Swansea's promotion hopes.

Second-placed Brentford fought back to boost their automatic promotion push with a 2-1 win over Stoke.

Vitaly Janelt levelled in the 56th minute after Jacob Brown had put the visitors ahead early on and Ivan Toney's 25th goal of the season gave Brentford a second successive victory.

Brentford are three points ahead of third-placed Watford in the race to reach the Premier League.

Arnaut Danjuma scored the only goal as Bournemouth picked up a crucial 1-0 win over Watford in an ill-tempered game which both teams finished with 10 men.

Danjuma fired the winner 16 minutes into the second half to end the Cherries' two-match losing streak.

Bournemouth's victory was marred by a stoppage-time brawl during which Watford striker Joao Pedro and Bournemouth midfielder Jack Wilshere were both sent off.

Luton stunned struggling Sheffield Wednesday with a 3-2 victory at Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters were trailing 2-0 at half-time to Josh Windass' double.

But Luton were level after just 15 minutes of the second period, with Kal Naismith and Ryan Tunnicliffe scoring, before Elijah Adebayo then headed home a dramatic late winner.

Birmingham scored two late goals in three minutes to earn their first home win in 13 games as they came from behind to beat QPR 2-1 at St Andrew's.

Paddy McNair's late equaliser for Middlesbrough in a 1-1 draw at the Riverside prevented Mick McCarthy's Cardiff from winning a seventh straight match.

Fifth-placed Reading won 1-0 at third-bottom Rotherham, who have lost their last five games.

Matty James' first goal since 2017 earned 10-man Coventry a 1-1 draw at Blackburn.

Barnsley won their fifth league game in a row, beating Millwall 2-1, while Preston defeated Huddersfield 3-0.