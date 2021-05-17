UrduPoint.com
Pfizer Jab Can Be Stored In Fridge For A Month: EMA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 11:20 PM

Pfizer jab can be stored in fridge for a month: EMA

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :The EU's drug agency on Monday approved the storage of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in fridges for up to a month, in a move that should boost its rollout across the bloc.

The storage period in fridges of unopened vials of the vaccine, which initially had to be stored in super-cooled freezers, had been lengthened from five days, the European Medicines Agency said.

