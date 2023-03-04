UrduPoint.com

Philippine President Condemns Killing Of Central Philippine Province Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Philippine president condemns killing of central Philippine province governor

MANILA, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos on Saturday strongly condemned the assassination of Negros Oriental province governor Roel Degamo, vowing his administration will bring those behind the killing to justice.

"My government will not rest until we have brought the perpetrators of this dastardly and heinous crime to justice," Marcos said in a statement.

He added the investigation into Degamo's murder "is developing rapidly." "We have received much information and now have a clear direction on how to bring to justice those behind this killing," Marcos said.

Initial police reports said Degamo was talking to some of his constituents in front of his house in Pamplona town of the province in the central Philippines on Saturday morning, when a group of armed men onboard two sport utility vehicles fired at the victim several times, also hitting some bystanders.

In a video message posted on social media, Degamo's wife, Pamplona town mayor Janice Degamo confirmed the death of her husband at a local hospital where he died two hours after the attack.

In a separate statement, Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos said he has already ordered the Philippine National Police to conduct a pursuit operation against the assassins.

Degamo is the latest victim in several killings targeting politicians this year.

Related Topics

Murder Attack Police Governor Social Media Vehicles Died Wife Pamplona Philippines Government

Recent Stories

SEHA to host 12th International Radiology Conferen ..

SEHA to host 12th International Radiology Conference in Al Ain

13 minutes ago
 Sunreef Yachts chooses UAE for global expansion pl ..

Sunreef Yachts chooses UAE for global expansion plans

1 hour ago
 PM affirms fraternal ties with Qatar in diverse fi ..

PM affirms fraternal ties with Qatar in diverse fields

1 hour ago
 PM to leave for Qatar tomorrow to attend UN Confer ..

PM to leave for Qatar tomorrow to attend UN Conference on LDCs

1 hour ago
 Chief Of The Naval Staff Chaired 49Th Bog Meeting ..

Chief Of The Naval Staff Chaired 49Th Bog Meeting At Bahria University Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem Takes Over As Command ..

Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem Takes Over As Commander Karachi

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.