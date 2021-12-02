UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 500 New COVID-19 Cases, 167 Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 03:10 AM

Philippines logs 500 new COVID-19 cases, 167 deaths

MANILA, Dec. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) --:The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 500 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,833,038.

The Philippines has recorded less than 1,000 cases for eight straight days.

The DOH also reported that 167 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 48,712.

The number of active cases or patients still battling the disease in the country dipped further to 15,327.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles attributed the substantial drop in local COVID-19 cases to the alert level system that imposes "granular" lockdowns on selected areas with high virus clusters instead of the whole region or province the government implemented in November.

"(These) are some of the key interventions that have enabled us to effectively manage COVID-19 risks while providing for an environment conducive to economic growth," Nograles said in a statement.

Related Topics

Died Alert Philippines November From Government Asia

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

3 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

3 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

3 hours ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

3 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic De ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.