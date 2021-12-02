Philippines logs 500 new COVID-19 cases, 167 deaths

MANILA, Dec. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) --:The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 500 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,833,038.

The Philippines has recorded less than 1,000 cases for eight straight days.

The DOH also reported that 167 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 48,712.

The number of active cases or patients still battling the disease in the country dipped further to 15,327.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles attributed the substantial drop in local COVID-19 cases to the alert level system that imposes "granular" lockdowns on selected areas with high virus clusters instead of the whole region or province the government implemented in November.

"(These) are some of the key interventions that have enabled us to effectively manage COVID-19 risks while providing for an environment conducive to economic growth," Nograles said in a statement.