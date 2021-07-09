UrduPoint.com
Philippines Logs 5,881 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 01:50 PM

MANILA, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 5,881 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,461,455.

The death toll climbed to 25,720 after 70 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The Philippines, with a population of more than 110 million, has tested more than 14 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

The government has allowed children aged five and above to go outdoors in Metro Manila and other areas with moderate lockdown restrictions, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said on Friday.

Roque said the inter-agency coronavirus task force agreed in their meeting on Thursday to allow these children to visit parks, playgrounds, outdoor tourists sites, outdoor non-contact sports, and al fresco dining with their parents or guardians.

However, children are still prohibited from entering shopping malls, said Roque, adding that children should wear face mask and keep a safe distance when outside.

