UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Logs 6,833 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Rises To 1,346,276

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 03:00 PM

Philippines logs 6,833 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 1,346,276

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Friday 6,833 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,346,276.

The death toll climbed to 23,385 after 110 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The DOH said that 19,719 health care workers, primarily nurses and physicians, have contracted the corona-virus, among which 100 front-line medical workers have succumbed to COVID-19.

The DOH tallied 720 deaths from June 1 to 14. It recorded the highest number of deaths in April, reporting 3,563.

The Philippines, which has more than 110 million population, has tested more than 13 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

Related Topics

Died Philippines January April June 2020 From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Police gets physical remand of suspect who defraud ..

13 minutes ago

TECNO brings exciting discount offers on Daraz Mob ..

45 minutes ago

Accidentally fired bullet kills child in Charsadda ..

40 minutes ago

Lavrov Hopes Situation With Russian National Sapeg ..

40 minutes ago

Moscow records 9,056 new Covid cases, a pandemic h ..

40 minutes ago

Russia, Belarus Share Common Vision of How to Move ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.