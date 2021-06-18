Philippines logs 6,833 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 1,346,276

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Friday 6,833 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,346,276.

The death toll climbed to 23,385 after 110 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The DOH said that 19,719 health care workers, primarily nurses and physicians, have contracted the corona-virus, among which 100 front-line medical workers have succumbed to COVID-19.

The DOH tallied 720 deaths from June 1 to 14. It recorded the highest number of deaths in April, reporting 3,563.

The Philippines, which has more than 110 million population, has tested more than 13 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.