Philippines logs record high new COVID-19 daily cases

MANILA, Aug. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) --:The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines has surged to 1,935,700 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported a record high 19,441 new daily cases on Saturday.

The DOH also reported 167 more coronavirus-related deaths, pushing the country's death toll to 33,008.

The DOH said three laboratories failed to submit data.

The COVID-19 cases in the Southeast Asian country continue to spike despite the strict lockdown imposed on Metro Manila and nearby provinces, where most infections are detected.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said Saturday the fast-spreading Delta coronavirus variant, and people's increased mobility and failure to comply with health safety protocols such as wearing a face covering and avoiding crowd are driving the virus surge.