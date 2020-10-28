UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Pioneer' Octogenarian Vietnamese Artist Gets First Solo Exhibit

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 10:30 AM

'Pioneer' octogenarian Vietnamese artist gets first solo exhibit

Hanoi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Aged almost 90, Vietnamese artist Mong Bich picks a spot on the tiled floor of her favourite room, checks the light and sits down to paint.

A "pioneer" who has inspired generations of women artists in Vietnam, Bich has won plaudits overseas and she has a watercolour in the British Museum's collection.

But for years she has been overlooked in her home country -- and has had to wait until this month for her first solo exhibition.

"Painting is like eating rice for me -- I have to eat rice and I have to paint," Bich told AFP at her home on the outskirts of Hanoi, where she still works for up to eight hours a day.

At first, she had hesitated over holding a solo show, but her children encouraged it.

"I do not want to sell my work so I did not see the point. My paintings are my memories," she said ahead of this month's opening in the capital.

Specialising in silk paintings of daily life and ordinary people -- women in particular -- Bich ploughed a lonely furrow during years of war against the United States, when artists were steered towards drawing soldiers or frontline workers.

"Portraits of individuals were not appreciated at that time, but they were Mong Bich's forte," said Phan Cam Thuong, an eminent art critic and researcher.

Related Topics

Hanoi United States Vietnam Women Silkbank Limited

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 28 October 2020

20 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed congratulat ..

10 hours ago

SIBF 2020’s Book Signing Corner to host over 100 ..

10 hours ago

10th Wedding Show to kick off Wednesday at Expo

10 hours ago

UAE essential partner in stopping polio in Pakista ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.