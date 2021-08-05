Plane carrying Belarusian Olympic athlete lands in Poland

(@FahadShabbir)

Warsaw, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :A plane carrying Belarusian Olympic athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya arrived on Wednesday in Poland, where she is expected to take refuge after saying she feared for her life if forced to return home.

The Polish airline LOT flight from Vienna, where she stopped over on her way from Tokyo, landed in Warsaw at 8:11pm (1811 GMT), according to the arrivals screen at Warsaw Airport.