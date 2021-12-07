Play resumes in Bangladesh-Pakistan Test after rains

Dhaka, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Play finally resumed on day four of the second Bangladesh-Pakistan Test on Tuesday after rain triggered by a weakened cyclone.

Only 63.2 overs of play were possible over the first two days and the third day was completely washed out.

Pakistan resumed on 188-2 in their first innings, with skipper Babar Azam batting on 71 alongside Azhar Ali on 52.