UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pliskova Into Third Straight Rome Final

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 07:20 PM

Pliskova into third straight Rome final

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :Czech ninth seed Karolína Pliskova booked her berth in a third consecutive Italian Open final on Saturday with a three sets win over Croatia's Petra Martic.

Former world number one Pliskova won through 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 in the semi-final as she bids to reclaim the title she won in 2019 but lost last year after retiring injured while trailing Romania's Simona Halep in the final.

Pliskova is the only top 10 player left in the draw and will next meet either reigning French Open champion Iga Swiatek or American teenager Coco Gauff.

Earlier Poland's Swiatek ousted fifth seed Elina Svitolina, a two-time Rome winner, 6-2, 7-5 in 1hr 36min in the match which had been pushed back from Friday because of rain in Rome.

Gauff, 17, advanced on Friday to her first clay-court semi-final after world number one Ashleigh Barty retired injured while leading their last eight clash 6-4, 2-1.

The Australian suffered from a recurring right arm issue and chose against taking any risks before the French Open, which she won in 2019, starting on May 30.

Third seed Halep withdrew with a calf injury earlier this week with second seed Naomi Osaka, four-time Rome winner Serena Williams, Sofia Kenin and Petra Kvitova, among the favourites exiting early.

Related Topics

Injured World Sofia Rome Osaka Poland Romania Croatia May 2019 From Top Allied Rental Modarba Serena Williams

Recent Stories

2,683 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

2 hours ago

Integrated Transport Centre offers PayBy in Abu Dh ..

2 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns explosion at Kabul mosque

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Maktoum bin Mohammed ..

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Paraguayan President on I ..

4 hours ago

UAE announces 1,321 new COVID-19 cases, 1,302 reco ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.