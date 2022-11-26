PM appreciates Turkish business enterprises for strengthening Pakistan economy

ISTANBUL, Turkiye, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday appreciated the contribution of Turkish business enterprises operating in Pakistan and contributing to the development and growth of Pakistan's economy.

The prime minister held one-on-one meetings with leading businesspersons of Turkiye.

The delegations of Pak Yatirim, Anadolu Group, Zorlu Enerji, Albayrak and Guris Holdings were led by their respective owners and CEOs, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister urged the businessmen to invest in Pakistan, particularly in the evolving energy sector, especially in the renewables and assured complete support of Pakistan's government.

The businessmen appreciated the gesture of the prime minister and assured to continue their contribution in deepening bilateral trade and economic relations.