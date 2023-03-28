PM, NA Speaker discuss legislation, political situation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Tuesday discussed the effective legislation and its significant role in the country's progress, prosperity and administrative affairs.

During a meeting in the Parliament House, they also discussed the overall political situation of the country and other issues of mutual interest, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar and Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar were also present during the meeting.