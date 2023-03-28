UrduPoint.com

PM, NA Speaker Discuss Legislation, Political Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2023 | 03:50 PM

PM, NA Speaker discuss legislation, political situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Tuesday discussed the effective legislation and its significant role in the country's progress, prosperity and administrative affairs.

During a meeting in the Parliament House, they also discussed the overall political situation of the country and other issues of mutual interest, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar and Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar were also present during the meeting.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Parliament Ishaq Dar Progress Commerce Media

Recent Stories

House of Wisdom’s popular Ramadaniyat outdoor ba ..

House of Wisdom’s popular Ramadaniyat outdoor bazaar is back for UAE families ..

3 minutes ago
 PM comes down hard upon judiciary for not holding ..

PM comes down hard upon judiciary for not holding Imran Khan 'accountable'

31 minutes ago
 A Delegation from the OIC General Secretariat Meet ..

A Delegation from the OIC General Secretariat Meets with the Minister of Social ..

37 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Director General prioritizes passeng ..

Dubai Customs Director General prioritizes passenger flow during visit to Dubai ..

40 minutes ago
 Borouge supplies materials worth AED120 million fo ..

Borouge supplies materials worth AED120 million for mega projects in Middle East ..

3 hours ago
 Saudi ministry issues new guidelines for Umrah pil ..

Saudi ministry issues new guidelines for Umrah pilgrims

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.