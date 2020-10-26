UrduPoint.com
PM Shares Master Plan Of Pakistan's First Knowledge City

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said his dream was to build the country's first Knowledge City offering quality education to the students.

The Prime Minister on twitter shared a video of the master plan of the project, the ground-breaking of which he had performed in Mianwali on Saturday.

Renowned architect Tony Ashai, who will carry out the project of Namal Knowledge City, thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for providing him the opportunity.

"Thank you PM ImranKhan for giving me the opportunity to be part your dream. A proud moment for Pakistanis and Inshallah will be an institution that will produce the future leaders of Pakistan," Ashai said in a tweet.

The Namal Knowledge City has been envisioned by Imran Khan as a center of academic excellence for the marginalized population residing in remote areas.

After completion of first phase, more than 10,000 students from deprived areas will benefit from the Knowledge City.

The project will be environment-friendly with a state-of-the-art green structure.

The master plan sets a new precedent in urban planning, environmental stewardship, and provides innovative ways for fusing nature with city planning.

It will also support efforts for enhancing social equity by using locally sourced materials and human input.

Imran Khan during the visit to Namal University for launch of first phase of the Knowledge City on Saturday said the institution would also house facilities like schools and research centers to enhance agriculture yield, and develop new seed technologies.

"Nations can only excel through knowledge economies. They do not progress or become rich by just selling cotton or textile products. The richness comes when you invest in the people and provide them higher education," he said.

The students of Namal University have also been able to obtain first division from Bradford University, England while being in Pakistan, manifesting huge talent of the area.

