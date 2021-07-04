UrduPoint.com
PNCA Music, Arts Classes To Promote Music Of All Genres, Art Crafts

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

PNCA music, arts classes to promote music of all genres, art crafts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts Dr. Fouzia Saeed on Sunday said PNCA music and arts classes were an effort to promote music of all genres and art crafts.

Talking to APP, Director General PNCA Dr Fouzia Saeed said annual music and arts classes were in full swing at PNCA under the supervision of professional musicians and artists.

She said different classes were arranged including singing, tabla, painting, calligraphy, photography, guitar, violin, rubab, keyboard, piano, flute, sitar, acting, and dance. Dr. Fouzia Saeed said any citizen could participate in these classes without any age bracket, adding that interested amateur artists should discover true potential as a musician or artist.

"We believe in giving musicians and artists the platform they need to grow and the inspiration they seek to realize their unique potential," she said.

Professional musicians and artists were conducting classes including senior Vocal/Tabla artists Ahmed Khan, Sarfaraz, Rubab player Adnan Haider, Violin expert Jahangir Sagar, Flute player Salman Adil, Sitar player Amir Hussain, Guitarist Sherry Bakhshi, KeyBoard expert Yawar Hayat, Dance artist Azeem Haidery, drawing and painting artist Faiza Shah, Acting Ustad Safeerullah, Calligraphist Shabir Ahmed Zia and Photography expert Khalid Hussain.

