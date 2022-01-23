PNCA starts registration in 'Arts Lovers Club'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has started registration in "Arts Lovers Club".

According to PNCA, the registered persons will get numerous opportunities to participate in musical, theatrical and artistic activities.

PNCA invited art enthusiasts to attend music listening sessions, drama reading sessions, literature recitations, instrumental performances, talks by experts, film screenings and many other interesting activities.

