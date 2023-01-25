UrduPoint.com

Poland Appoint Former Portugual Manager Santos As Coach

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2023 | 10:00 AM

ISTANBUL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The Polish Football Association hired former Portugal manager Fernando Santos as their new coach Tuesday.

"'We' and 'win' -- these are the words that guide me in national teams and the words that the players hear from me at the first training camp," Santos said after the signing ceremony.

"I had the opportunity to watch four Polish matches at the World Cup.

In the past, I also competed with the Polish national team. Now we will analyze the team's performance and then make appropriate decisions," he added.

Santos, who formerly served as coach for Portugal and Greece, led the Selecao to win the EURO 2016 and 2018-19 Nations League titles.

The 68-year-old's deal will run for three and half years, spanning EURO 2024 and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Poland will kick off the EURO 2024 qualifiers in March, facing the Czech Republic at Prague's Sinobo stadium.

