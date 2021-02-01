UrduPoint.com
Poland Police Raid Discos Breaching Covid Ban

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 12:00 AM

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Polish police said they raided discos in the cities of Wroclaw and Rybnik that had opened in breach of coronavirus restrictions on Saturday, using stun grenades and tear gas to clear the dance floor.

Almost 150 officers were deployed at the Face 2 Face club in Rybnik, local police said in a statement on Sunday.

Two officers were injured, while police arrested three men and checked the ID papers of 213 others.

Similar operations requiring less force were held in the southwestern city of Wroclaw, police said.

As is the case elsewhere, restrictions on dance and sports clubs, hotels, restaurants and ski areas have run into opposition in Poland, and some venues have decided to open despite the risk of heavy fines.

Poland has recorded more than 37,000 Covid-19 deaths from more than 1.5 million cases among a population of 38 million people.

