Poland Qualify For Euro 2020 With Win Over North Macedonia

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 01:50 AM

Poland qualify for Euro 2020 with win over North Macedonia

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Poland secured their spot at Euro 2020 on Sunday with a 2-0 victory at home to North Macedonia that ensured they will finish in the top two in Group G.

Przemyslaw Frankowski broke the deadlock on 74 minutes and fellow substitute Arkadiusz Milik added a second to send Poland eight points clear of third-placed North Macedonia with two games left.

