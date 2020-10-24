UrduPoint.com
Poland's President Tests Positive For Coronavirus: Aide

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 11:50 AM

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Poland's President Andrzej Duda has tested positive for coronavirus, an aide said on Saturday, as the country faces a record rise in cases.

"Ladies and Gentlemen, as recommended President @AndrzejDuda was tested yesterday for the presence of coronavirus. The result turned out to be positive. The president is fine," Blazej Spychalski, secretary of state in the president's office, said on Twitter.

