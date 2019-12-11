UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Hopes N.Korea Abides By Commitments

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 10:40 AM

Pompeo hopes N.Korea abides by commitments

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo voiced hope Tuesday that North Korea would not carry out a nuclear or long-range missile test while Pyongyang demands US concessions by year-end.

Pompeo said that the United States was working to "try to develop places where we can communicate" with North Korea but stopped short of saying whether Washington would offer new proposals.

He said that President Donald Trump has been "unambiguous about our expectation" after three meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"Chairman Kim personally made the commitment to denuclearize, so there wouldn't be long-range missile tests, nuclear tests," Pompeo said.

"All of those are commitments that we are very hopeful that the North Koreans will continue to abide by," he told a joint news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Trump has hailed his relationship with Kim after his breakthrough meetings, but North Korea is impatient to see benefits such as sanctions relief from its freeze on tests.

North Korea has warned of an unspecified major action if the United States does not come forward by the end of the year.

Amid growing concern over short-range North Korean rockets, the United States called a meeting for Wednesday at the UN Security Council.

Lavrov, whose country has longstanding ties with North Korea, asked for a return to dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang and a lifting of sanctions.

"We are prepared to actively aid on this track in order to overcome the current situation," Lavrov said.

"We call upon the North Korean leadership to show restraint, of course," he said.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Washington Nuclear Trump Pyongyang United States North Korea Turkish Lira Kim Jong All From Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 11 December 2019

26 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

National and Reserve Service Authority, Office of ..

10 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Gahwa Championships witness qualitative ..

10 hours ago

US blacklists former Malir SSP Rao Anwar for alleg ..

10 hours ago

Charter of New Alliance of Virtue / Full Text/

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.