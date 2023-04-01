UrduPoint.com

Pope Francis Leaves Hospital, Quips 'I Am Still Alive'

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Pope Francis leaves hospital, quips 'I am still alive'

Rome, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :A jovial Pope Francis joked with well-wishers on Saturday as he left hospital after a three-night stay for bronchitis, and headed back to the Vatican to prepare for Christianity's most important week.

The 86-year-old pontiff, who was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Wednesday with breathing difficulties, got out of the car transporting him and smiled and joked with the crowd.

Asked by someone how he felt, he quipped twice with a big smile "I am still alive!" Francis will now begin preparations for Holy Week and Easter, the most important week in the Christian Calendar.

The pontiff felt unwell Wednesday after a general audience in St Peter's Square, but his condition improved after he was given antibiotics.

On Friday, the pope visited the children's cancer ward at the hospital, handing out chocolate Easter eggs and baptising a weeks-old baby boy.

As he left on Saturday, he reached out to bless sick people, and stopped to hug and pray with distraught parents whose young daughter had just died.

The Argentine pope confirmed on Saturday he will preside over Palm Sunday mass in St Peter's Square, the start of a busy week of events leading up to Easter.

Related Topics

Car Died Young Rome Sunday Cancer Christian

Recent Stories

DEWA discusses enhancing cooperation with Siemens

DEWA discusses enhancing cooperation with Siemens

31 minutes ago
 Bushra Bibi challenges NAB notices before IHC in T ..

Bushra Bibi challenges NAB notices before IHC in Thoshakhana case

32 minutes ago
 Tickets for Pak v NZ T20Is available from Sunday

Tickets for Pak v NZ T20Is available from Sunday

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE agree to enhance cooperation in dive ..

Pakistan, UAE agree to enhance cooperation in diverse sectors

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives UAQ Deputy Ruler, FNC Speaker, ..

RAK Ruler receives UAQ Deputy Ruler, FNC Speaker, Ramadan well-wishers

3 hours ago
 UAE participates in 2nd International Financial Ar ..

UAE participates in 2nd International Financial Architecture Working Group meeti ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.