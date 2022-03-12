UrduPoint.com

Popovich Mixes Toughness And Spirit To Make NBA History

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Popovich mixes toughness and spirit to make NBA history

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Gregg Popovich put small-market San Antonio on the map by coaching the Spurs to five NBA titles with a combination of grit and grumpiness that couldn't overshadow a generosity of spirit.

"Coach Pop" made NBA history on Friday with his 1,336th regular-season victory, surpassing the legendary Don Nelson when the Spurs edged visiting Utah 104-102.

That Popovich -- who was already the first coach to reach 1,500 NBA wins including both the regular season and playoffs -- would reach the milestone has been clear for years.

How much store he sets by it, well, that's another matter.

"This is the most important thing in my life -- my grandkids can go for a hike," he deadpanned when asked about it by a reporter. "What I could do in my retirement, what kind of wine I could drink, all these things become bland when I think about the number of victories I have." The sarcasm is classic Popovich. He leavens sometimes searing critiques -- of anyone from players, game officials, league executives and political figures and not forgetting himself - with humor.

But his low-key delivery can sometimes make it hard to get the joke.

"Having a sense of humor is hugely important to me because I think people who don't have self-deprecation, who don't appreciate funny moments, won't be able to give their all for a group," he said in 2015.

Popovich took the reins of the Spurs in 1996 and turned them into a winning machine, capturing titles in 1999, 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014.

He guided San Antonio to the playoffs in 22 straight seasons and was named NBA Coach of the Year three times.

His most recent title may have been the sweetest as the Spurs avenged a painful defeat in the 2013 final with a victory over LeBron James and the Miami Heat.

That was also the last title achieved by the Spurs' Big Three of Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili -- seven years after the fourth that many thought would be their last.

Popovich was able to get the best from the three very different players, finding a kindred spirit in Duncan, letting the unpredictable Ginobili thrive and molding Parker, drafted at 19, into an NBA great.

"At one of his first practices, I brought a few guys to get in his face," Popovich recalled of Parker. "I wanted to see what he had in the belly. I was impressed with him. So I told him, 'The ball is yours, find solutions, I'll love you and yell at you at the same time.' And that's how it happened." - Pop casts a wide net - Popovich, born on January 28, 1949 in East Chicago, Indiana, to a Serbian father and a Croatian mother, has relied on his coaching career on the virtues of organization and discipline developed in five years in the US Air Force.

Captain of the US armed forces team, he traveled to Eastern Europe and the Soviet Union on tours in 1972 and understood that basketball was not only American.

It was no coincidence that the Spurs would become the most cosmopolitan team in the NBA under his watch.

He cast a wide net in seeking basketball talent, bringing in Italian Ettore Messina as an assistant coach and making Becky Hammon the first woman assistant coach in the league.

In the Covid-delayed Tokyo Olympics Popovich guided the United States to gold.

"It's like the best feeling I've ever had in basketball," he told his players.

Rather than retire after that Olympic triumph, Popovich has returned to a rebuilding Spurs team. Former Miami great Dwyane Wade says the young players in San Antonio are lucky to have him.

"What makes a great coach is getting a lot of young men and helping them become men," Wade once said. "Adding to their life. Coach Pop has done an amazing job of helping young men become grown-ass men."

Related Topics

Europe Big Three Job Young Nelson San Antonio Tours Messina Tokyo Same Miami Chicago United States January May Women 2015 Gold Olympics All From Best Coach Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2022

46 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th March 2022

50 minutes ago
 Ground situation in IIOJK belies all claims of aut ..

Ground situation in IIOJK belies all claims of authorities: NC

10 hours ago
 EU will ban export of luxury goods from bloc to Ru ..

EU will ban export of luxury goods from bloc to Russia: von der Leyen

10 hours ago
 More than 35 parliamentarians meet CM, express con ..

More than 35 parliamentarians meet CM, express confidence

10 hours ago
 World must probe Indian so-called clarification on ..

World must probe Indian so-called clarification on supersonic projectile crash i ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>