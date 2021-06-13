UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Portugal's Cancelo Positive For Covid-19, Out Of Euro 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 03:30 PM

Portugal's Cancelo positive for Covid-19, out of Euro 2020

Lisbon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Portugal's Joao Cancelo has tested positive for Covid-19 and is out of Euro 2020, the defending champions' federation announced on Sunday.

Manchester United's Diogo Dalot, on loan to AC Milan, has replaced the Manchester City right-back in the Portuguese squad with the titleholders opening their Group F campaign against Hungary in Budapest on Tuesday.

Cancelo's exit represents a blow to coach Fernando Santos coming just 48 hours before Cristiano Ronaldo's 2016 Euro winners take on the Hungarians.

They the face Germany in Munich four days later with world champions France waiting for them back in Budapest on June 23.

Cancelo is now self-isolating after Saturday's test result.

"According to the Covid-19 protocol established by UEFA before Euro 2020 matches every player in the squad underwent RT-PCR tests on Saturday.

The results, with the exception of Joao Cancelo, were negative," the Portuguese federation announced.

Cancelo is one of a number of Euro players to contract coronavirus.

Russia's build-up to the delayed European Championship was hit when winger Andrei Mostovoy tested positive and was ruled out on Friday, the day before their opening game against Belgium.

And Spain skipper Sergio Busquets is self-isolating and out of their opening game against Sweden on Monday in Seville after testing positive last weekend, two days after a warm-up match against Portugal.

Sweden forward Dejan Kulusevski of Juventus and midfielder Mattias Svanberg also tested positive, with six reserve players called up on stand-by.

Related Topics

Loan World France Germany Santos Munich Budapest Seville Spain Belgium Portugal Sweden Hungary Euro June Sunday 2016 2020 Manchester City Coach Juventus AC Milan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,969 new COVID-19 cases, 1,946 reco ..

40 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber wins 2021 US Green Building Council ..

55 minutes ago

UAEU at Expo 2020 applies Piscine Method, first in ..

55 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 175.7 million

2 hours ago

UAE among 20 top countries in tolerance and coexis ..

2 hours ago

SEHA enhances self-services by automating 70 perce ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.