Postponed Tokyo Olympics To Cost Extra $2.4 Billion: Organisers

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 01:30 PM

Postponed Tokyo Olympics to cost extra $2.4 billion: organisers

Tokyo, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The coronavirus-delayed Tokyo Olympics will cost at least an extra $2.4 billion, organisers said Friday, with the unprecedented postponement and a raft of pandemic health measures ballooning an already controversial budget.

Tokyo 2020 said an additional $1.5 billion would be needed for operational costs related to the delay, with another $900 million in spending on coronavirus countermeasures for the Games next year.

