'Power of the Dog,' 'West Side Story' win at untelevised Golden Globes

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :"The Power of the Dog" and "West Side Story" on Sunday won the top film prizes at an untelevised Golden Globes that was largely ignored by Hollywood, with awards unveiled via a live blog without any of the usual A-list glamour.

Jane Campion's dark Western "The Power of the Dog" became only the second film directed by a woman to win the best drama prize. The film also won for best director and best supporting actor for Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" remake claimed top honors for best comedy or musical, as well as lead and supporting actress prizes for stars Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose.

Will Smith and Nicole Kidman won the prizes for best actor and actress in film dramas for their turns in "King Richard" and "Being the Ricardos." But none of the stars were present as usual at the Beverly Hilton, with the ceremony held behind closed doors.

The awards, which are usually closely followed for the immediate boost to box office tallies and Oscar hopes that a Globes win can provide, were hugely overshadowed by a long-brewing row over ethical lapses by the organizers.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a group of 100-odd entertainment writers with links to foreign publications, has been accused of a litany of failings from corruption to racism.

The Globes are traditionally billed as Tinseltown's biggest party -- in past years, the event was watched by tv audiences of millions, and spawned frenzied debate and memes on social media.

This year, NBC scrapped its broadcast, the HFPA did not offer a livestream, and the event failed to take off on Twitter, where pop culture fans were more preoccupied with the death of US comedian Bob Saget.