President Appoints Dr Arshad Saleem Bhatti As Rector Virtual University

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :President Arif Alvi on Friday appointed Dr Arshad Saleem Bhatti as Rector of Virtual University.

The President conducted detailed interviews of the three candidates in the panel proposed by the university's board of Governors, the President House said.

The panel also included Dr Nasir Mahmood and Dr Muhammad Bilal Khan.

"On recommendations of the Board of Governors and an interview, the appointment was made on merit," the President House said.

President Alvi said Virtual University was playing an important role in promotion of affordable and quality education in the country.

Through Virtual University, he said, the students after 12th grade could get education from any part of the country on an affordable fee structure.

