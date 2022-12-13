UrduPoint.com

President Expresses Full Confidence In HIT Capabilities To Meet Defence Requirements

Published December 13, 2022

TAXILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday expressed his full confidence in the capabilities of Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) and appreciated commitment to transform the organization into a modern defence production establishment and adequately meet the requirements of the armed forces and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in line with international standards.

During his visit, the president was briefed on HIT's technical capabilities, production activities, indigenization efforts, major research and development (R&D) projects and recently undertaken initiatives to improve efficiency of HIT, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president visited various factories and witnessed work on ongoing projects.

The president took keen interest in ongoing R&D projects including bullet proofing and IED protection of military vehicles and manufacturing of tank and artillery gun barrels and systems.

He applauded HIT's efforts to attain self-reliance through indigenization and acquisition of modern technologies for combat vehicles and systems.

Earlier on arrival, Chairman HIT Lieutenant General Syed Aamer Raza received the president.

