UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President For Expediting EVM Production With High-tech Security Features

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 04:20 PM

President for expediting EVM production with high-tech security features

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday asked the Ministry of Science and Technology and other concerned organizations to expedite the process of developing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) with advanced security features to ensure transparency in the electoral process.

He underscored the need for introducing e-voting system in the country which, he said, would not only facilitate overseas Pakistanis but would also improve the efficiency and various other aspects of the electoral process.

The president made these remarks while chairing a meeting of sub-committee on Emerging Technologies on e-voting, here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication (IT&T) Syed Amin ul Haque, Minister for Railways Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, Minister for Science and Technology (S&T) Senator Shibli Faraz, Secretary M/o IT&T Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, Acting Chairman NADRA Brig (R) Khalid Latif, Director General IT Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Khizer Aziz, and senior officials of the government attended the meeting.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz briefed the meeting about the measures taken by his ministry with regard to manufacturing of EVMs.

He informed that COMSATS, National Institute of Engineering (NIE) and National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) were jointly working to produce a prototype of EVM which would be ready shortly.

The President stressed the need that the security of the equipment and various processes involved have to be fool-proof, user-friendly and transparent to ensure credibility of the entire electoral process.

The meeting agreed that NADRA would facilitate e-voting under the umbrella of ECP.

It was also agreed to hold meetings on weekly basis to review the progress on e-voting and EVMs. The President appreciated the efforts of M/o Science and Technology for developing a prototype of EVM.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Election Commission Of Pakistan Progress Khalid Latif Government Arif Alvi Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister to vi ..

6 minutes ago

PCB receives 3989 applications for club registrati ..

7 minutes ago

PM emphasizes upon enhancing foreign remittances

12 minutes ago

'Guarantee Scotland's EU membership': Cultural fig ..

1 minute ago

Ukraine business delegation to visit Pakistan in J ..

1 minute ago

Bangladesh offers medical aid as virus soars in In ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.