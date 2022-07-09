President, PM express condolence over death of PPP leader

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed their deep grief and sorrow over death of col. retired Tahir Hussain Mashhadi, a PPP leader and former senator.

The president and the prime minister prayed for the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

The prime minister said that late Mashhadi's services for the country and nation would be remembered for long. Mashhadi used to speak candidly on various national issues, he added.