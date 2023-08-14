Open Menu

President's Son Seen As Comoros Leader In Waiting

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2023 | 12:10 PM

President's son seen as Comoros leader in waiting

Moroni, Comoros, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Young and ambitious, the son of Comoros President Azali Assoumani has all the trappings of a leader in waiting.

As the ruling party of the small Indian Ocean archipelago gathered to appoint a new secretary general at the weekend, many thought the top job would go to Nour El Fath Azali, 39.

Azali himself -- currently a private adviser to his father -- seemed open to taking on a bigger role.

"If the party asks me, I will accept its decision," Azali told AFP on the sidelines of the event in the capital Moroni, wearing a white shirt and a blue cap with the ruling party logo.

The Convention for the Renewal of the Comoros (CRC) eventually handed another term to incumbent secretary Youssoufa Mohamed Ali, a veteran politician.

And with his father looking to remain in power for another five-year term after elections next year, some believe Azali's anointment might have only been postponed.

Azali, who describes himself as a "perfectionist", has enjoyed a growing public presence since his father, currently the head of the African Union, won a disputed election in 2019.

As a presidential adviser he is often seen alongside ministers at televised press conferences and was the driving force behind the CRC's congress held at a Moroni hotel, where he cut a busy figure.

Given the Comoros's turbulent history and what critics say are Assoumani's authoritarian tendencies, many believe he is poised to take over the reins of the small country of less than a million people.

Related Topics

Election India Hotel Job Young Moroni Comoros Costa Rican Colon Congress 2019 Event All Top Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah&#039;s Summer Promotions 2023 promises mor ..

Sharjah&#039;s Summer Promotions 2023 promises more surprises ahead

48 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloadin ..

UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloading operation from tanker FSO Sa ..

16 hours ago
 UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms an ..

UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms and ammunition to warring partie ..

16 hours ago
 Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21, with six ..

Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21, with six people missing

16 hours ago
USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; ..

USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; programme

18 hours ago
 Ducab forms Youth Council to support UAE’s natio ..

Ducab forms Youth Council to support UAE’s national agenda to empower young ta ..

18 hours ago
 Maui wildfires deadliest in century as death toll ..

Maui wildfires deadliest in century as death toll hits 93

18 hours ago
 UAEPL reviews regulation amendments for 2023-24 se ..

UAEPL reviews regulation amendments for 2023-24 season

19 hours ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini meets with Iranian Ambassador

Mohamed Al Hussaini meets with Iranian Ambassador

19 hours ago
 Dubai Police arrest 49% of drug-related suspects a ..

Dubai Police arrest 49% of drug-related suspects across UAE during Q2&#039;23

19 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous