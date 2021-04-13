Press Release from Business Wire: ExaGrid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MARLBOROUGH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :ExaGrid®, the industry's only Tiered Backup Storage solution, today announced that it had an all-time record bookings and revenue in the quarter ending March 31, 2021As compared to Q1-2020, bookings grew over 40% and revenue grew at 24%.

In addition, ExaGrid was cash positive in the quarter. ExaGrid added over 120 new customers in the quarter, and now more than 3,000 customers use ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage to protect their data. ExaGrid's growth is accelerating, and the company is hiring 40 additional inside and field sales staff worldwide.