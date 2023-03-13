Prime Minister of Tuvalu discusses with CEO of SFD development issues ,opportunities

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :During his visit to the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) headquarters in Riyadh today, the Prime Minister of Tuvalu, Kausea Natano met with SFD CEO Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Marshad to discuss common development issues of mutual interest. They also explored potential opportunities for vital development projects in Tuvalu.

The Prime Minister of Tuvalu was given an overview of the Fund's efforts to support developing countries through development loans and was given a tour of the Fund's exhibition, which showcased some of the most prominent development programs and projects funded by the Fund across the world.

Prime Minister Natano expressed his appreciation for the Kingdom's contributions and support for development projects in developing countries through SFD, which has been ongoing for over four decades. He acknowledged the efforts made by SFD to assist in achieving sustainable development goals.