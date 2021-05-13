UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prison Outbreaks Fuel Thailand Virus Surge

Sumaira FH 20 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 01:40 PM

Prison outbreaks fuel Thailand virus surge

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Thailand reported its largest ever spike in coronavirus infections Thursday, with more than half coming from two Bangkok prisons where prominent democracy activists have been detained.

The kingdom is battling a third wave of the virus that has forced the government to impose restrictions on movement, rules on mask-wearing and close public spaces.

Alarm bells sounded this week when an activist at the forefront of Thailand's democracy movement announced she had tested positive for Covid-19 five days after she was released on bail from a Bangkok jail.

On Thursday Thailand reported more than 4,800 infections -- its highest single-day jump yet -- which included over 2,800 cases found in two prisons in the capital, according to Taweesin Visanuyothin, a spokesman for Thailand's Covid-19 task force.

Corrections department official Weerakit Harnpariphan confirmed that another activist held at a Bangkok jail -- Panupong "Mike" Jadnok -- had also tested positive and had been sent to the prison hospital.

The young student leader was detained on multiple royal defamation charges for his role in a protest movement last year that included calls to reform the once-unassailable monarchy.

Weerakit said Bangkok's two prisons had tested "100 percent" of their inmates but he did not specify when the testing period began.

Panupong's lawyer Noraset Nanongtoom said he would file a bail request via video conferencing for the student leader, who suffers from asthma.

"If the court does not allow an inquiry through video conferencing and does not grant bail, Mike will have to return to face a Covid-19 epidemic in prison," Noraset said on Facebook.

Panupong is among more than 80 democracy activists facing charges of lese majeste for leading last year's protest movement.

At its peak, tens of thousands flooded Bangkok's streets calling for the resignation of Premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha and reforms to the powerful monarchy -- a once-taboo topic.

One of the activists involved, Somyot Prueksakasemsuk, who was released on bail in late April, said there was no transparency on the virus behind bars.

"We are really angry and we would like them to take moral responsibility," the 59-year-old told AFP.

Thailand has one of the highest incarceration rates in the world -- a result of its harsh drugs laws.

On April 25 the Corrections Department said only 10 new cases had been found at Bangkok Remand Prison but cases jumped to 1,794 this week after the protest leaders raised the alarm.

The department has not since announced fresh figures for other prisons around the country.

"The Thai government needs to be forthright about the Covid-19 outbreaks in its prison system and how it intends to avoid disastrous consequences for those held," Human Rights Watch's Brad Adams said.

"It seems they got caught sleeping at the switch."

Related Topics

Protest World Thailand Drugs Democracy Jail Facebook Student Young Bangkok April Moral From Government Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

45 minutes ago

Russia records first cases of Indian COVID-19 vari ..

1 hour ago

Ruler of Ajman performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

1 hour ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

3 hours ago

India reports 362,727 new coronavirus infections

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.